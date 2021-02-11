Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari barred from boarding state govt aircraft

Unfazed, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, who hails from Uttarakhand, and his aides immediately booked a scheduled commercial flight and left for Dehradun.

This comes amid ongoing face-off between Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several issues including appointments of 12 persons as Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) through the governor’s quota.

On Wednesday, state Congress chief Nana Patole had said that the MVA government has decided to move the court over the 'delay' by the governor in the appointment of nominated members to the Legislative Council.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government had recommended 12 names for appointment to the Council to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the first week of November.

"This is a murder of democracy. The cabinet, in exercise of its rights, sent the names to the governor. How long will the governor delay it?" Patole said during a press conference in Nagpur.

Claiming that the governor seems to be under pressure from the central leadership of the BJP, Patole said, "We (the MVA government) have now decided to approach the court on this issue."

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had openly expressed dismay over Koshyari not taking decision on the recommended nominee's list.

(With inputs from Agencies)