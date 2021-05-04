Maha Govt urges HC for limited quashing of FIR by CBI against former home minister

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding a limited quashing of FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the former home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges leveled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The petition will come up for hearing on May 6.

A senior home department officer told Free Press Journal, ‘’The government has pleaded that the CBI has extended its brief in carrying out a preliminary inquiry ordered by the high court into the alleged corruption charges against Deshmukh. In addition, the government has argued that it has withdrawn ‘’general consent’’ given to the CBI to probe cases in Maharashtra. The CBI will have to get consent from the state government for every case it registers in the state.’’

The officer said CBI was given a mandate to inquire into graft charges made by Singh. “However, CBI included charges in the FIR pertaining to the reinstatement of suspended assistant police officer Sachin Waze and giving him key assignments. This is beyond the CBI's brief and, therefore, the government has prayed to quash it in the petition,’’ he added.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction under the said Act,” the order published as a gazette notification said in October last year. The state government had granted a general consent to the CBI on February 22, 1989.

The state government’s petition came days after Deshmukh filed a petition with a plea to quash the FIR filed by CBI.