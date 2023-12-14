Maha Govt To Set Up SIT To Probe Mahadev App Owners' Links With Dawood’s Brother, Mumbai-based Builders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X/Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has decided to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to find out the alleged links of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Mustakim and some builders to the Mahadev App betting case.

'Calling Attention Motion' by Ashish Shelar

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the State Assembly, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Shelar that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

Shelar alleged that as per an FIR registered on November 7, the App had defrauded several small banks to the tune of crores of rupees. He said the 28 percent GST Service was also not paid.

One of the partners, Amit Sharma is a business associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Mustakim and both are accused of pumping funds to J P Infrastructure, a building construction firm of Vijay Jain. Amit Sharma and Jain are partners in a building project in Dindoshi. This was funded by Ramesh Shah and Edelweiss company, Selar alleged.

Platform for financial institutions, banks to detect frauds

Making a detailed statement, Fadnavis said the Mahadev App was registered in Venezuela, South America through Telegram social media platform. The government was regulating the App and contemplating a dynamic platform for all financial institutions and banks to detect such frauds immediately.

The Central Government has already initiated stringent measures to curb the fraudulent betting app and it will be followed up by the State,

Joining the issue, Nana Partole , Jayant Patil and Bacchu Kadu said it was a serious cyber crime and criminals were illegally sharing data to defraud the public.