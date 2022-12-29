Maha Govt to set up Economic Advisory Committee headed by N Chandrashekharan

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrashekharan | File

Nagpur: The Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra will set up an Economic Advisory Committee headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekharan to advise the state to achieve a $1 trillion economy. It will be on the lines of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. The committee will comprise experts from various sectors including industry, agriculture, education, announced Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state assembly in his reply to a debate.

Committee for development of Vidarbha and Marathwada

The EAC will be in addition to the MITRA formed on the lines of NITI Aayog in the state. In addition, the state government will form a committee for the removal of development backlog in Vidarbha and Marathwada and it will revive the statutory development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and Rest of Maharashtra. The government will also release the new textile policy for the period of 2023 to 2025. CM said that the government will develop Nagpur Goa expressway while the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be extended up to Gadchiroli and Gondia. Moreover, the CM said that the Aurangabad-Nagpur tourism circuit will be developed.

Will not leave any stones unturned for development: Fadnavis

During the debate, DCM Devendra Fadnavis announced, ‘’No stone will be left unturned for development of Vidarbha & Marathwada. Our Govt is determined for all round development.’’

He said that Rs 15,625 crore will be spent for electricity generation and for strengthening the distribution infrastructure the government will spend Rs 9842 crore. He said that the Centre has approved the state government’s Rs 39,000 crore proposal under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

Fadnavis said ‘’We did a very good job of irrigation in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Baliraja Jalsanjeevani Yojana, the central government provided major assistance, the state got the most projects. The Centre has provided huge funds.