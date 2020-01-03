Maha govt to serve meals at Rs 10 at 15 centres by Jan 26

In next three months, the state will serve a limited number – 18,000 – of meals between 12pm and 2pm at the 36 centres, according to a government resolution issued by the food and civil supplies department. For now, Mumbai will get 450 thalis a day, while Mumbai suburbs will see 1,500 thalis. The thali will have two 30gm chapatis, one 100 gm vegetable bowl, a 100gm bowl of daal, and a bowl of 150gm rice, reported Hindustan Times.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt estimated that outgo for the Rs 10 meal scheme would be around would come to Rs 6.5 crore.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already rolled out 'thali' (meal) for Rs 10 in its canteen for its employees. BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated the initiative on December 19. The meal includes two chapatis, rice, dal, and two vegetable dishes.

The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, had promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10. In their CMP, the alliance partners had promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only".