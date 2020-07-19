Maha govt to roll out one-year post-graduate civil defence course

Want to equip yourself for undertaking rescue measures after disasters like building collapses, fires, rail or road accidents and floods? The state government is planning to roll out its first such one-year post-graduate diploma course from this year onwards.

Helmed by the Directorate of Civil Defence, the course will equip participants in the science and techniques of disaster management to help as first responders during such crisis.

Those passing out will be able to seek employment with the disaster management cells of governments, civic bodies, institutions and other training schools.

Sanjay Pandey who is the commandant, home guards and director-general, civil defence, confirmed that the program would begin this year. “We have received the government’s permission to proceed with the course from this academic year. The first batch will have an intake of up to 20 students,” he said.

“This post-graduate diploma will ensure that people get vocational training and help in tackling and mitigating disasters. We will be the only civil defence establishment in the country to offer such training,” added Pandey, stating that the admission process would begin soon.

This course will be conducted at the civil defence staff training college (Manekji Technical Centre) near the Metro cinema in South Mumbai and will be open to graduates. The directorate is seeking that staff from the University of Mumbai be deputed as faculty and the permission for affiliation from the varsity is awaited.

Sources said that the directorate conducted certificate courses of five days (basic training) and six days (advanced training) for civil defence volunteers, who work on an honorary basis. However, this course would be a full-fledged post-graduate diploma offered by a government authority which would equip students with more comprehensive skill sets.

The fees for the full-time post-graduate diploma in disaster management course have been pegged at around Rs 59,000.