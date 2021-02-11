Maha govt to move court over delay in appointment of nominated MLCs: Nana Patole

Nagpur: State Congress chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday that the MVA government in Maharashtra has decided to move the court over the ‘delay’ by the governor in the appointment of nominated members to the Legislative Council.

Talking about the issue elsewhere, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said it was governor's prerogative to approve or reject names recommended by the state government. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government had recommended 12 names for appointment to the Council in the governor's quota to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the first week of November.

"This is a murder of democracy. The cabinet, in exercise of its rights, sent the names to the governor. How long will the governor delay it?" Patole said at a press conference in Nagpur. Claiming that the governor seems to be under pressure from the central leadership of the BJP, Patole said, "We (the MVA government) have now decided to approach the court on this issue."