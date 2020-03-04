Maha govt to make CCTV installation in all residential buildings compulsory

"Each police station in the state will be under the watch of six CCTV cameras which will help complaint lodging process in the police station," he said. State government will install additional 5000 CCTV cameras in Mumbai, he informed.

"State government is developing Emergency Response Support System and 112 will be the number for this. Currently we have 100 and 103 numbers for emergency help.

The 112 helpline number is based on the 911 number in the US where a single number can be used in any emergency, from a law and order problem to a medical emergency. It was mainly considered to be helpful in countering crimes against women," Deshmukh said.

This system is being developed as per the initiative of central government under Nirbhaya fund. " Ths state will spend Rs.600 crore to develop this system. We will buy 1500 vehicles and 2200 two-wheelers. The call received on 112 will be directed at District level controll room," he added.

DISHA act meeting on Wednesday" State government has summoned meeting of all women legislators from both the houses on Wednesday March 4.

We will have presentation before them on the proposed Disha like Act in the state to check atrocities against women," he said. " We will set up 48 new special courts to ensure speedy hearing in cases related with rape, acid attack, POSCO.