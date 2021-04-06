Maharashtra govt to challenge Bombay HC's order on charges against Anil Deshmukh, says newly appointed state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil

Day after taking charge as Maharashtra's new Home Minister, Dilip Walse-Patil said that the state government will move the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's order for a preliminary probe by the CBI into allegations of corruption against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh resigned as Maharashtra's home minister on Monday after the HC directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations leveled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Walse Patil said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI for its probe into the matter.