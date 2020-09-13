Maha Govt to approach SC to revoke interim stay on Maratha quota: CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'ready to fight legal battle'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the government is committed to grant reservation to the Maratha community and will approach the Supreme Court to revoke the interim stay. This comes after the apex court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict upholding the reservation to Marathas in public service and education.

"It is quite surprising that SC has granted stay on Maratha quota. The govt will approach the SC to revoke the interim stay. All political parties have supported the reservation in the past and will continue to do. I have spoken to the Opposition and they have assured support," Uddhav said. He added that an able legal team has been put in place and the govt is ready to fight legal battle. Uddhav also urged the Maratha community to avoid agitations and morchas amid the present COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking on the recent controversy involving Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said that efforts being made to malign his and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt's image.

The Chief Minister spoke at length about the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the govt is launching a new initiative - Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari (My Family, My Responsibility) - from September 15. It will help in effectively controlling the virus and provide health education to all in the state, he said.

He also said that there has been no relaxation in following the COVID-19 protocols. "Follow safety norms, if you don't want to go back to lockdown," he said. "Avoid face to face talks, stress on online shopping, avoid crowding, while travelling in public transport follow social distancing," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 new cases, taking the total caseload to 10,37,765. With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it said.

A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512. The state now has 2,79,768 active cases. The case recovery rate now stands at 70.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.81 per cent.

Currently, 16,52,955 people are home quarantined while 38,275 others are placed in institutional quarantine in the state. 51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state until now.

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases: 10,37,765, deaths: 29,115, recoveries 7,28,512, active cases: 2,79,768, and people tested 51,64,840.