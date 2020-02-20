Maha govt sanctions Rs 152.24 crore for development of roads in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in Aurangabad city, a senior official said on Thursday.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation informed the government about road and other projects worth Rs 263 crore proposed in the city located in Marathwada region.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present at the meeting.