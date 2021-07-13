Maha Govt retains appointments under SEBC, to recruit 12,200 cops by December

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in a serious bid to reach out to the Maratha community which is angry over the cancellation of quota in education and jobs by the apex court, on Tuesday has retained the appointments made in government jobs till November 14, 2014 under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category.

On the other hand, the state government will soon recruit 5,200 police personnel and later another 7,000 personnel by December this year. Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the cabinet has already given its approval for the recruitment. In all 12,200 police personnel will be recruited.