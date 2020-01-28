Maha Govt plans to increase per day plates under Shiv Bhojan scheme to 1 lakh; to be served in 500 centres

Mumbai: In view of an overwhelming response from the citizens for the Rs 10 meal under the Shiv Bhojan scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government proposes to increase in phases the number of canteens to 500 and plates to 1 lakh per day from the present level of 122 canteens and 18,000 plates. On the third day since its launch, 13,779 people ate the meal between 12 and 2 pm at 122 canteens across 35 districts in the state.
Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal told FPJ,'' There has been rising demand for the additional centres/canteens and plates to be served daily across the state. The government plans to increase one lakh plates per day to be served in 500 centres/canteens in due course of time. So far the government has made an allocation of Rs 6.48 crore for three months but with the rise in number of daily plates at Rs 10 each the state government's annual outgo is estimated at Rs 125 crore.'' He informed that his department will seek additional allocation in the ensuing annual budget of Maharashtra.
Bhujbal said he along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray talked to the Shiv Bhojan canteen operators from Kolhapur, Nandurbar and Jalna through a web link on Tuesday. He said the response is quite good from the members of public. ''On January 26, 11,417 plates were served, on January 27, 13,347 plates and January 28, 13,779 plates. It will certainly increase. The idea is to have at least one centre/catneen each in 355 talukas or more,'' he added.
Bhujbal said the department is getting the daily information through an app. He informed that the department will soon release a website wherein the individual or any organisation can express their desire to donate in kind or money in the functioning of Shiv Bhojan canteen.
''The department will also appeal to various organisations and individuals to distribute sweet or give donation to the scheme. Their names will be displayed at the particular canteen,'' Bhujbal said.
