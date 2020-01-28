Maha Govt plans to increase per day plates under Shiv Bhojan scheme to 1 lakh; to be served in 500 centres

Mumbai: In view of an overwhelming response from the citizens for the Rs 10 meal under the Shiv Bhojan scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government proposes to increase in phases the number of canteens to 500 and plates to 1 lakh per day from the present level of 122 canteens and 18,000 plates. On the third day since its launch, 13,779 people ate the meal between 12 and 2 pm at 122 canteens across 35 districts in the state.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal told FPJ,'' There has been rising demand for the additional centres/canteens and plates to be served daily across the state. The government plans to increase one lakh plates per day to be served in 500 centres/canteens in due course of time. So far the government has made an allocation of Rs 6.48 crore for three months but with the rise in number of daily plates at Rs 10 each the state government's annual outgo is estimated at Rs 125 crore.'' He informed that his department will seek additional allocation in the ensuing annual budget of Maharashtra.