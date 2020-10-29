Maha govt names scheme for ex-servicemen after late Bal Thackeray

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to name after Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray its scheme meant for exempting ex- servicemen and their widows residing permanently in the state from paying property tax.

The decision to name the initiative as 'Balasaheb Thackeray Maaji Sainik Sanman Yojana' was taken during the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Urban Development department had earlier taken the decision to exempt the gallantry medal winners from defence and widows of ex-servicemen living in urban areas from paying property tax.

Similarly, the rural development department had taken a decision to exempt widows of ex-servicemen living in rural areas.

The initiatives of both the departments have been clubbed and named as Balasaheb Thackeray Maaji Sainik Sanman Yojana, the statement said.