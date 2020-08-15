Maha govt made 29.50 lakh farmers debt-free: CM Uddhav Thackeray in Independence Day 2020 speech

The Maharashtra government has made around 29.50 lakh farmers in the state debt-free by depositing Rs 18,980 crore into their bank accounts, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Thackeray was speaking after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

He also said that the government will focus on farmers and working-class as it tries to transform Maharashtra into a welfare state.

Stating that the government has started the process of unlocking the state "cautiously in a staggered manner", Thackeray also noted that Maharashtra has increased COVID-19 tests on a "big scale".

"Around 29.50 lakh farmers have been made debt-free by depositing Rs 18,980 crore into their bank accounts under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana," he said in his speech.