Maha govt issues notification on earmarking land in Kanjurmarg for Mumbai Metro car shed

Weeks after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government shifted the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 car shed from the eco-sensitive Aarey Colony, they have issued a notification on earmarking land at Kanjurmarg for the same.
In the notification, the state government has also asked for any objections or modifications to the proposed change be made within a month from the date of publication of the notice.
Changes that may be necessitated in the "Development Plan road pattern for proper connectivity in the nearby vicinity area are proposed to be modified as shown on plan".
Earlier in October, alongside shifting the site of the proposed car shed, the Chief Minister had also announced the withdrawal of "all cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey". At the time he had said that an order had been issued for developing the Metro 3 and Metro 6 car shed at Kanjurmarg on government land.
In the meantime, the Chief Minister has said that the building which has come up in the Aarey forest will be utilised for other public purposes, assuring that the Rs 100 crore expenditure "won't go waste".
The Maharashtra government has also reaffirmed their intention to classify the area as a reserve forest. The state forest department had issued a first notice to categorise around 810 acres of the Aarey Colony as a reserve forest on October 8. And on October 14, state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had taken to Twitter stating that the Maharashtra Forest Department had "issued the notification of Section 4 of Indian Forest Act for 808.531 acres in Aarey".
