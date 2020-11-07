Maha govt issues notification on earmarking land in Kanjurmarg for Mumbai Metro car shed

Weeks after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government shifted the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 car shed from the eco-sensitive Aarey Colony, they have issued a notification on earmarking land at Kanjurmarg for the same.

In the notification, the state government has also asked for any objections or modifications to the proposed change be made within a month from the date of publication of the notice.

Changes that may be necessitated in the "Development Plan road pattern for proper connectivity in the nearby vicinity area are proposed to be modified as shown on plan".