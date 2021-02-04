Maha govt issues guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers, bureaucrats - only 3 trips allowed per year

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for foreign tours of IAS officers and state bureaucrats, saying they will be allowed three trips abroad in a year for not more than 15 days.

A government resolution (GR), issued on Monday, said a three-member committee headed by state chief secretary has been set up to examine whether foreign trips of bureaucrats are necessary.

It said the officials who wish to go on study tours abroad or attend international workshops should explain how their visits will be beneficial for the state.