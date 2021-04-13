Maha Govt issues guidelines for a low-key celebration of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government has released guidelines for the simple celebration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The government has urged Dr Ambedkar’s followers to celebrate it between 7 am and 8 pm without crowding.

The government has banned the processions, bike rallies and prabhat pheris. Instead, the government has suggested the followers not more than five can garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue keeping social distancing and adhering to all norms with regard to cleanliness.

According to the guidelines, only 50 people can gather at the Chaityabhoomi, Dadar where the Governor, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will be present to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar at the government function. Similarly, the government has said only 50 people can remain present at Dikshabhoomi, Nagpur.

As the prohibitory orders are in place, the government has organised a live telecast of the Chaityabhoomi function on Doordarshan. Further, the government has urged the followers not to organise public and cultural functions instead there should be live broadcast on cable network or online.

The government has urged Dr Ambedkar’s followers and various organisations to organise health camps, blood donation camps and other such programmes only after the approval of the local administration. However, face masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers will be mandatory during such initiatives.