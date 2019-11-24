Maha govt 'illegitimate', floor test needed: Congress

Upping its ante on the "illegitimate" BJP-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday sought for immediate resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The opposition party's remarks came after the Supreme Court, in an unprecedented hearing on Sunday, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of support, used by Fadnavis in staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra, by 10.30 a.m. Monday before passing orders on the brewing political drama in the state.

Terming Fadnavis's government an "illegitimate government", former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the Congress demands that the state government should tender its resignation without any delay and arrange a floor test on Monday.

"The Maharashtra government has no right to be in power," he said.