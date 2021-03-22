Maha Govt has put in place a three-tier treatment and care system to combat COVID 19 pandemic

Even though the Maharashtra is witnessing a second COVID 19 wave, the state government has claimed that one year after the pandemic it is now equipped to combat the virus thanks to opening of 487 laboratories, increase in testing per million, development of additional health infrastructure and its resolve to vaccinate 3 lakh eligible persons per day. Medical colleges and district hospitals have been provided with RT-PCR testing capacity.

A compilation made by the state government said to trace all contacts of confirmed positive patients, contact tracing teams were established. The state government’s insurance scheme titled Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana was made available to non beneficiaries also during the pandemic. In private hospitals 80% beds were taken under the state government’s control and the grievance redressal mechanism was set up for complaints against private hospitals.

Further, the state government conducted My Family My Responsibility campaign during September 15 to October 25, 2020 in which each household was visited twice. In the first phase, out of 2.76 crore families, 2.74 crore families were surveyed and 11.92 crore people were directly contacted. In the second phase, 2.70 crore families were covered under the survey and 10.01 crore people were visited.

As per the Central government guidelines a three tier treatment and care system was established. The government formed death audit committees at the district, municipal corporation and state level to analyse every death due to COVID 19 and identify causes of each death. Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Free Press Journal, ‘’ Since day one the state government maintained transparency and did not hide any numbers.’’ He said the government focused on training and capacity building of state and district level functionaries.

Amid rising cases since February this year, the state government has launched Mi Jababdar (I am responsible) campaign which focuses on wearing masks, use sanitiser and keep public distancing to avoid virus infection.

Furthermore, the government has urged the Centre to allow Haffkine Bio Pharma to start COVID 19 vaccine production. The Haffkine has initiated talks with Bharat Biotech for the production of Covaxin at Parel and Pimpri production facilities with the technology transfer or work on fill and finish basis.