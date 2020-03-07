Maha govt funds to be deposited only in PSU banks: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray has instructed the chief secretary to ensure government funds are deposited only in nationalised banks and not private lenders, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar, also the finance minister, made the remarks in Thackeray's presence after the former presented the state's budget for 2020-21 in the assembly.

"The CM has instructed the chief secretary and other secretaries to deposit government funds in nationalised banks, particularly ones protected by the Centre," Pawar told reporters outside state legislature building complex here.