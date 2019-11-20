Maha govt formation: Talks are on course, says Shiv Sena

He also indicated that the new government may take oath only in the first week of December.

That the talks are on course was apparent when it was revealed that Congress and NCP leaders from Maharashtra are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the Common Minimum Programme.

Uddhav Thackeray, in turn, has summoned all his legislators to Mumbai on November 22.

"The legislators have been asked to carry their Aadhaar card and clothes for five days," a Sena leader said. This possibly suggests another sojourn in a hotel or a resort in Alibaug or Thane.

Sena is also inclined to parade these legislators before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, if need be, though the Bommai judgement is very clear that the only test of strength is on the floor of the house. The NCP-Congress meeting will be held at Sharad Pawar’s official residence at New Delhi.