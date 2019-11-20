Maha govt formation: Talks are on course, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The eternally optimist Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that there are no hurdles and the talks with the Congress were progressing in the right direction.
He said such talks always take time, particularly since those engaging in the process had only recently fought a bitter election.
Talking to reporters, he said the six month duration of President's rule has given enough time to the parties to iron out their differences before formally staking claim to form the government.
He also indicated that the new government may take oath only in the first week of December.
That the talks are on course was apparent when it was revealed that Congress and NCP leaders from Maharashtra are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the Common Minimum Programme.
Uddhav Thackeray, in turn, has summoned all his legislators to Mumbai on November 22.
"The legislators have been asked to carry their Aadhaar card and clothes for five days," a Sena leader said. This possibly suggests another sojourn in a hotel or a resort in Alibaug or Thane.
Sena is also inclined to parade these legislators before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, if need be, though the Bommai judgement is very clear that the only test of strength is on the floor of the house. The NCP-Congress meeting will be held at Sharad Pawar’s official residence at New Delhi.
