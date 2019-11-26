Maha govt Formation: Confident on the outside, but jittery from within

DISSOLUTION FEARS

The Maha Vikas Aghadi fears that if Devendra Fadnavis fails to prove his majority, the governor may recommend the dissolution of the assembly.

To avert this, the Aghadi has submitted a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form the government led by the Shiv Sena, in such an eventuality. They have also submitted a list of signatures of 162 legislators supporting them.

GUV GIVES LONG ROPE

After Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in secretly last Saturday, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil told the media they had been given time until November 30 to prove their majority.

But, on Monday, Mukul Rohatagi, appearing for the Fadanavis government, informed the court that the governor had given them 14 days to do so. Surprisingly, the governor did not issue any press release after the swearing-in and despite repeated requests, the deadline for proving majority was not shared with the media.

The Congress objected to this and requested that the Fadnavis government be asked to prove its strength in the next 24 to 48 hours.

WOOING AJIT

For the past few days, NCP leaders have been meeting him and trying to persuade him. On Monday, senior leaders from the party, Chhagan Bhujabal, Dilip Walse Patil and state president Jayant Patil, met him at Vidhan Bhavan. Their meeting in the