Maha Govt Employees Protest Withdrawal Of Protection Cover From Physical Attacks Or Threats

Representative version

Mumbai: In a statewide protest, Maharashtra state government employees on Friday condemned the unilateral decision on reverting provisions for protection of state government employees.

“Government employees face tremendous pressure for tweeking rules and hence in 2017 amendments were introduced in article 353 and 332 of the IPC to protect government employees from those obstructing them from performing their duties. However, those amendments were reverted during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature. The result is six cases of assault on govt employees at six places across the state have been registered in just the past one month. Hence, we are protesting the unilateral withdrawal of protection,” said G D Kulthe, advisor of the state government officers federation.

The federation is also opposed to contractual recruitment, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)