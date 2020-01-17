Maha govt committed to make farmers self-reliant: CM Uddhav Thackeray

In his speech, he lauded the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for its innovative research in agriculture.

"Innovative research is being carried out at this centre, including in the field of drip irrigation, wherein water slowly reaches the roots of the crops. In a similar way, we will have to ensure that the research in agriculture percolates not only to other parts of the state, but also across the country," he said.

Thackeray said that many times farmers have to face losses due to droughts and hailstorms.

"Panchanamas (assessments) are conducted. Sometimes farmers get compensation, sometimes not. But there is a need to make farmers in the state self-reliant and the government will certainly do it. It is the priority of the government and we have already decided it. The task is a bit difficult, which is why we need people's blessings," he said.

The chief minister said the MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has come to power in the state at the right time. "Baramati MP Supriya Sule asked me whether I have a wrist-watch shop. I said no, but I told her that I have a partner who is a 'ghadyalwala'," he said referring to Sharad Pawar, whose party's poll symbol is a wall clock.