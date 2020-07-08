Maha Govt clears mega recruitment of 10,000 constables, establishment of women’s battalion of SRPF

In a first mega recruitment drive since the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government came to power in November last year, 10,000 constables will be recruited in the state police force on a priority basis especially against the backdrop of Covid-19 crisis. This will open up job opportunities for youth from rural and urban areas.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The recruitment process will begin after cabinet approval. The home department had moved a proposal for the recruitment of 8,000 constables but Pawar, who is the minister of finance and planning, increased it by another 2,000 posts. So 10,000 constables will be recruited across the state.

Pawar has directed the Home Department to complete the recruitment process in a hassle-free manner especially during the present coronavirus pandemic.

Further, the government has decided to set up a state reserve police force’s women battalion at Nagpur with 1384 posts. These posts will be filled up in three phases comprising 461 posts each. This will give job opportunities for women from urban and rural Maharashtra. The battalion personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during various festivals, protests across the state.

The government’s move comes when the police personnel including officers and constables are working relentlessly as frontline warriors during the present Covid-19 crisis across the state. The government had to seek the Centre’s help in the deployment of central reserve force companies to give some rest to the police personnel. About 10 such companies were recently deployed in various parts of the state.

Further, the government decision is also crucial when about 4,938 police personnel in the state have tested Covid-19 positive while 60 have died. Of 4,938, 3,813 were recovered, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.