Maha govt avoids disclosure of findings in MP Mill scam report

Mumbai: Following the change in the government, the new incumbent government seems disinterested to disclose the truth in the slum redevelopment scam in the MP mill compound.

Questions are being raised as to whether this is done to protect some leader in the previous government or some one in the current ruling establishment.

Devendra Fadnavis despite announcing to table the Lokayukta report which investigated this alleged scam, in Legislature in June 2019, desisted from doing so.

And the Maha Vikas Aaghadi despite their announcements to table the report, skipped the opportunity on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress legislators Amin Patel, Sulbha Khodke, Vikas Thakre asked a starred question on this issue.

They also inquired about the findings of the Lokayukta report. Housing Minister Jitendra Avhad in his written answer informed the house that Lokayukta submitted his report to then Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on December 27, 2018.

However, he did not answer the question on the findings of the Lokayukta. "Then former housing minister (Prakash Mehta) had been removed from the cabinet," replied Avhad staying mum on what were the final revelations of the report.