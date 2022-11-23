e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha Govt asks municipal corporations to prepare draft on revised wards

Maha Govt asks municipal corporations to prepare draft on revised wards

The state urban development department on Tuesday has asked the Municipal Commissioners to prepare a draft on revised wards in the municipal corporations whose tenure has already ended or those whose term will be completed in the near future as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:50 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI
Follow us on

The state urban development department on Tuesday has asked the Municipal Commissioners to prepare a draft on revised wards in the municipal corporations whose tenure has already ended or those whose term will be completed in the near future as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The revised ward formation will be done as per the census.

The state urban development department deputy secretary Ms Priyanka Kulkarni-Chapwale issued the government notification late Tuesday evening. Nearly elections to the 15 municipal corporations are due in near future.

Read Also
Mumbai: CJ Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL asking investigation of disproportionate...
article-image

The formation of revised wards is necessary as the Shinde Fadnavis government has enacted the Act to reintroduce a multi-member ward system instead of a three-member ward system in municipal corporations except for BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The law has been challenged in the Supreme Court which has yet to hear the clutch of petitions in this regard.

Read Also
Mumbai: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray to visit Bihar, meet RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maha Govt asks municipal corporations to prepare draft on revised wards

Maha Govt asks municipal corporations to prepare draft on revised wards

IIT: One Gokhale bridge lane can be opened for LMVs

IIT: One Gokhale bridge lane can be opened for LMVs

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar resident loses Rs1.59 crore in crypto investment

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar resident loses Rs1.59 crore in crypto investment

Purohit wasting court’s time: Malegaon blast victim’s father

Purohit wasting court’s time: Malegaon blast victim’s father

Mumbai: City reports 10th measles death of 1-yr-old

Mumbai: City reports 10th measles death of 1-yr-old