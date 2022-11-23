Maha Govt asks municipal corporations to prepare draft on revised wards

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The state urban development department on Tuesday has asked the Municipal Commissioners to prepare a draft on revised wards in the municipal corporations whose tenure has already ended or those whose term will be completed in the near future as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The revised ward formation will be done as per the census.

The state urban development department deputy secretary Ms Priyanka Kulkarni-Chapwale issued the government notification late Tuesday evening. Nearly elections to the 15 municipal corporations are due in near future.

The formation of revised wards is necessary as the Shinde Fadnavis government has enacted the Act to reintroduce a multi-member ward system instead of a three-member ward system in municipal corporations except for BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

The law has been challenged in the Supreme Court which has yet to hear the clutch of petitions in this regard.