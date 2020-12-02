Maha govt approves withdrawal of cases registered during BJP rule

In a significant move, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved in principle the withdrawal of political and social cases registered during the rule of the BJP-led government between 2014 and 2019. Final clearance will be given at its next meeting.

A senior minister told The Free Press Journal, “The cases are largely where there were no casualties and the financial damages were below Rs 5 lakh.’’ He recalled that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had similarly withdrawn such cases registered during the Congress-NCP government.

Political activists or groups involved in rioting, arson, damage to public and private property for pressing various issues, may also get relief.

The government’s ‘forgiving’ move is also expected to considerably ease the burden on the police department and various courts hearing such cases.

The previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government had taken a similar decision to withdraw such agitation cases between May 2005 and July 2010, which was extended till November 2014.