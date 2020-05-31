Maha Govt allows shooting of films, TV serials and OTT series

The Maharashtra Government on Sunday has given a go-ahead to shooting of films, TV serials and OTT series in the state with certain terms and conditions.

Last week, filmmakers, actors and office bearers of the Broadcasting Foundation in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They stated that the lockdown enforced due to COVID-19 has halted filmmaking and requested for permission to resume the shooting.

On Sunday, the Department of Cultural Affairs has issued a ruling in this regard and the shooting of films, television series, OTT series has been approved under certain terms and conditions.

According to the order, the producers can now carry out the pre-production and post-production works as per the guidelines laid down by the government. It also said that the producers have to take care of the shooting and if the rules are violated, the work will be stopped. The guidelines issued with respect to COVID-19 will be applicable, said the order.

The order also stated that the producers will have to apply to the respective district collectors to seek permission.