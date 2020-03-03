Maha govt admits Rs 137 crore loss due to undervaluing of Mumbai properties

Mumbai: The undervaluation of properties by Mumbai Stamp Duty Collector office has cost 137 crore loss to the state government. This was admitted by state goverment in a starred question on Monday in Legislative Assembly. The state government has hinted that action will be taken against the erring officials.

The officers of the Stamp Duty department in connivance with those selling or buying properties, undervalued the property to help them evade the legitimate stamp duty payable to the state government.

These officials in hand are believed to have received kickbacks from the people according to the percentage of the stamp duty they managed to evade.

Shiv Sena legislator from Umarga Assembly constituency in Osmanabad district asked a starred question on the stamp duty loss due to the high handedness of Mumbai stamp duty collector office.

The state has a separate department called Inspector General of Registrations (IGR) to collect Stamp duty and register properties and documents. This department has a stamp duty collector as its District officer.