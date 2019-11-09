Maha Governor invites Fadnavis to form the government, floor test on Monday

The state is witnessing a deadlock as the BJP and Sena, who together won enough seats in the October 21 state elections to come to power, are locked in a bitter tussle over the chief minister's post.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who met the media on Saturday to give his reaction on the Ayodhya verdict, sidestepped a question about government formation.

"That will happen. Don't worry. Today is a joyous day" he said, welcoming the SC judgment.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Friday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM.