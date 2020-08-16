Maha Governor hoists tricolour in Pune on I-Day

Pune: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the national flag at the Council Hall here on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, welcomed the governor.

Pune MP Girish Bapat, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Collector Ayush Prasad, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur on Saturday as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Some RSS volunteers were also present during the event, which took place amid tight security.

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest