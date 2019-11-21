Maha Governor denied Congress opportunity to form government in order to block illegal means: Report

The BJP with 105 MLAs, the Sena (56) and the NCP (54) could not form the government. Then the Congress was approached and before their time ended, the Governor sent his recommendations for the President rule. The floor test was "neither feasible nor practical and would largely be an academic exercise as the ground situation revealed," he said.

The 13-page report also says the Governor rejected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's request for additional one day to respond to the letter, asking him to inform in two days whether the BJP was willing to form a government. "The NCP has clearly stated they will not able be and are willing to make a claim for forming the government by November 12. The party had requested three more days for consultations."

On the Congress, the report said it had just 44 MLAs and it was 'crystal clear' it could never form a majority government. "It's needless to mention here that the difference between 65 and 145 (the majority mark) is too large and too vast, which is almost impossible to bridge unless, of course, illegal and unconstitutional means are adopted as also recourse is taken to unethical, unlawful and therefore forbidden methods," it said. He also stated that the Congress through a press statement had said it was neither staking claim nor supporting any party.

The report states all attempts to explore formation of a government had unfortunately and gradually failed even after the lapse of 17 days. The Governor claimed, no party made a claim much less a stable government by demonstrating even prima facie that they enjoyed the support of at least 145 members.