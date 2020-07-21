Maha government finally gives nod to rapid antibody test, health experts unhappy

Comes after a two-month delay, even now a committee will first submit a report on their efficacy; government not even disclosing the names of companies whose kits they are using
Covid-19 is like the proverbial goose that lays golden eggs, with everyone trying to profit from it, as the government does not have to pay for it out of its own pocket.An expert
After more than two months of delay, the state government has finally given its nod for the use of rapid antibody kits to test patients and has also constituted a four-member committee to study the accuracy and efficiency of the kits. Earlier, it had prohibited this test after the kits imported from China were found to be faulty. Officials said they had asked the committee to carry out a study of kits produced by various companies and submit a report to the government within 10 days.
The committee will be headed by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the CEO of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY), Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, Grant Medical College and Professor Amita Joshi, Grant Medical College and the director of Directorate Health Services.
Dr Shinde said there was no specific rapid antibody test kit which would be used for analysis. The report of the analysis currently underway will be submitted later this week. “We are not allowed to disclose the names of the kits being used for the study, as we have received kits from both Indian and foreign companies. However, all these kits are approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Education (ICMR),” he said.
Earlier in April, the central government had asked that all the rapid antibody test kits be returned, after the accuracy rates of these were found to be five per cent.
Health experts, however, did not welcome this move, questioning why the state government was interested in rapid antibody tests when sero-surveillance and rapid antigen testing are being done. “It has been more than two months, yet the state government wants to use these kits on a trial basis. Moreover, they do not even want to disclose the names of companies whose antibody kits they are using. Covid-19 is like the proverbial goose that lays golden eggs, with everyone trying to profit from it, as the government does not have to pay for it out of its own pocket,” said an expert.
Senior officials from the state health department said there was no harm in doing rapid antibody testing, as it would help them to find the percentage infection spread amongst the public, which cannot be determined, as most are asymptomatic and get cured but continue to be carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “Taking into consideration all aspects, the study will also determine whether the tests should be performed on frontline Covid warriors such as the police, healthcare workers, sanitation workers and the general population or a select number of people,” he said.
He further said that it was currently being done on a trial basis and once the findings were out the state government could decide which kits should be used based on their accuracy and efficiency.
Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, said bringing in new initiatives was not a bad idea as during this pandemic, every day there seemed to be a new development. It is true that these rapid antibody testing kits were cancelled earlier but using it now will be more effective, as it will help identify infection rates. “It is the same as sero-surveillance, which will help identify more cases and will help the government to improve its testing strategies,” he said.
