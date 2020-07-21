Maha government finally gives nod to rapid antibody test, health experts unhappy

Health experts, however, did not welcome this move, questioning why the state government was interested in rapid antibody tests when sero-surveillance and rapid antigen testing are being done. “It has been more than two months, yet the state government wants to use these kits on a trial basis. Moreover, they do not even want to disclose the names of companies whose antibody kits they are using. Covid-19 is like the proverbial goose that lays golden eggs, with everyone trying to profit from it, as the government does not have to pay for it out of its own pocket,” said an expert.

Senior officials from the state health department said there was no harm in doing rapid antibody testing, as it would help them to find the percentage infection spread amongst the public, which cannot be determined, as most are asymptomatic and get cured but continue to be carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “Taking into consideration all aspects, the study will also determine whether the tests should be performed on frontline Covid warriors such as the police, healthcare workers, sanitation workers and the general population or a select number of people,” he said.

He further said that it was currently being done on a trial basis and once the findings were out the state government could decide which kits should be used based on their accuracy and efficiency.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, said bringing in new initiatives was not a bad idea as during this pandemic, every day there seemed to be a new development. It is true that these rapid antibody testing kits were cancelled earlier but using it now will be more effective, as it will help identify infection rates. “It is the same as sero-surveillance, which will help identify more cases and will help the government to improve its testing strategies,” he said.