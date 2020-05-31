Maha: Final year exams cancelled; Students to get average marks based on aggregate

Mumbai: Finally, in a big relief to students, final year exams will not be conducted; instead, they will be given an average score based on the aggregate marks of previous semesters, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday via a live video address. Thackeray said those students who are not satisfied with the average marks and wish to score higher can appear for an optional exam later, whenever it is possible to do so, considering the pandemic situation.

This decision has been taken following several discussions with Vice-Chancellors of universities, higher education minister Uday Samant and education officials with a view to avoid academic loss to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thackeray stated, "Following suggestions from VCs, we have taken a decision to not conduct the last semester exams of final year programmes. The students will be given an average score of the aggregate marks of previous semesters by their universities and colleges."

Further, the Chief Minister said, "Those students who are not satisfied with their average marks and feel they can score higher if exams are conducted, will be given an option to appear for exams later. These students can appear for exams probably in September, October or November, depending on the situation."

Over 8 to 10 lakh students in Maharashtra, with around 2.22 lakh under the University of Mumbai (MU), were waiting for a firm decision on final year exams. Thackeray stated, "We have taken this decision to relieve the stress of students and parents. This will help them complete their final academic year and take a step ahead in their career, rather than getting stuck in the crisis situation.