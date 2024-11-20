Maha Elections 2024: Rival Candidate Of CM Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Releases Videos Of His Car Search After FIR

An FIR has been filed against the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, Kedar Dighe and his associates at the Kopri Police Station.

According to the FIR copy, Dighe and his supporters were caught distributing foreign liquor and cash to voters. The police have seized the cash and liquor found in the possession of Dighe’s supporters. A case has been registered against Dighe and his supporters under Section 174 of the BNS.

Meanwhile, Kedar Dighe defended himself by releasing videos of his car being checked.

Taking to X, Dighe said, "I am releasing the video of my car being checked for public awareness. Nothing was found in it. This is an attempt by my opponents to defame me. I voluntarily took my car to the police station, and everything happening afterward is politically motivated."

Shiv Sena (UBT) has pitted Kedar Dighe against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane’s Kopari-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency. Kedar is the nephew of Anand Dighe, whom CM Shinde refers to as his mentor.

Since the constituency's inception in 2009, Eknath Shinde has won the last three elections from this seat.

Maharashtra is voting in the Assembly elections today. Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.