Maha Elections 2019: Give better jobs, take votes says Young Mumbaikars

Mumbai: With assembly election barely a week away, youngsters have already put forward their demands for the new government. Adequate employment opportunities is top priority of the young brigade.

Recently, the Maharashtra government said it has 32,000 vacancies in various departments, and it claimed to have received staggering more than 32,00,000 applications.

“There are skill development programmes being initiated by the government, but there is a lack of adequate opportunities to put to good use our skills,” stated Ashish Desai, a 29-year-old IT employee. Ashish feels he had to settle for a job, paying less than what he deserves.

“There is not a way out to check ground reality by those in power. Had they done a check on ground reality, they would have understood the plight of the youngsters by now,” added Desai.

With every passing day, there has been a rise in the first-time voters. The enthused youths of the city are determined to making notable mark by exercising their voting rights.

The young voters feel Maharsahtra has witnessed a huge unemployment over the last five years. The joblenessness concerns them more than anything else, and due to the increased nationalistic fervour, the real and burning issues of unemployment is being buried. “As a Mumbaikar, I feel the outgoing government has failed in keeping their promises,” stated Aradhana Dwivedi, a practising lawyer and social activist.

She mentioned the government is only focused on developing infrastructure in Mumbai and Pune, whereas the rural Maharashtra doesn’t attract enough attention.

“People from rural parts are migrating to Mumbai, because there is not enough economic opportunities in the rural Maharashtra. It is affecting the demand and supply curve in Mumbai,” added Dwivedi.

In the olden days, the conversations with family members used to somehow affect their analysis of the political scenario and influence their decision, but with the advent of social media and expanded digitisation of the news apps, the voters can now form their opinion and weigh all aspects and merits of the candidates before casting their votes.

“The government must concentrate on generating more job opportunities, and relax taxes, as its imbalance affects the economy as a whole,” said Aakash Agnihotri a PhD student.

Further, they stated with national political figures stealing all the limelight, it has confused them to recognise their local political candidates forget the local issues, and it is one of the major reasons most people are unaware of the agendas of local political leaders.

“It’s only because of he social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instgram, we can identify candidates,” said Rohit Verma, a media student.

With communal tensions rising in parts of the nation, the youths are determined to urge the government to build a “One India” for all. “The government administeration should be more liberalised and transparent to get the much-deserved recognition globally,” said Rishav Varak, a Mumbai University student.