Maha Election 2019: Eastern suburbs record 51% turnout

Mumbai: The Mumbai North East assembly constituencies of Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup (West) and Ghatkopar (East) and (West) and Shivaji Nagar recorded more than 50 per cent voter turnout on Monday. According to the polling officer, Vikhroli witnessed the highest voter turnout at 57.03 per cent while Shivaji Nagar recorded 45 per cent, the least of all six constituencies.

Additional collector of Mumbai suburban district Vivek Gaikwad said, "Voting was held in a fair and transparent manner. Not a single complaint was received about electronic voting machines (EVMs), rigging or any other technical snag. The process was conducted peacefully across the district."

Avinash Bhagwat, a first-time voter expressed happiness. He said, "As soon as I turned 18, I immediately enrolled my name in the voter list. The process was easy. I suggest that every individual who is above 18 years of age should come out and vote. We cannot criticise the government until we exercise our voting right."

Several youngsters and senior citizens did come out in large numbers to vote for their candidate. In Mulund, 86-year-old Gunwantiben Somaiya, mother of the former Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya, voted with the rest of her family. She has been voting since 1951-52, when the first general election was held after Independence. Another Bhandup family that voted said, "We want our representative to provide us good infrastructure -- good roads, better education and medical facilities. Keeping these issues in mind, we picked our candidate."

The main contenders in the six assembly constituencies are: Mihir Kotecha (BJP) Govind Singh (Congress) and Harshala Rajesh Chavan (MNS) in Mulund and in Vikhroli, Sunil Raut (Shiv Sena), Vinod Shinde (MNS), Siddharth Mokle (VBA) and Dhananjay Sadashiv Pisal (NCP) are the candidates. In Bhandup West, Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar (Shiv Sena), Harishchandra Koparkar(Congress) and Sandeep Prabhakar Jalgaonkar (MNS) are the contenders. In Ghatkopar West, Anand Shukla (Congress) and Ram Kadam (BJP), while in Ghatkopar East, Parag Shah (BJP), Satish Pawar (MNS) and Manisha Suryavanshi (Congress) are in the fray. In Shivaji Nagar, Vitthal Lokre (Shiv Sena), Abu Azmi (SP) and Surya Sheikh (VBA) are the main contestants.