Maha Election 2019: Confused? How you can check your assembly map and find your polling booth

The stage is all set for the Maharashtra Assembly election. On October 21, Maharashtra will head to polls to elect a new Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the current Assembly, which was elected in 2014, ends on November 9. Counting of votes will take place on October 24, well ahead of Diwali.

Elections in Maharashtra will be held for 288 out of the Assembly's total 289 seat. One seat belongs to a nominated member. Over 8.9 crore voters are the expected to cast their ballots across more than 95,000 polling stations.

At this crucial time, you must be wondering, "Which is my Assembly constituency?" and "How do I find the polling booth near me?". Well, worry not. Here's a simple guide to finding your polling booth location. In fact, the process of finding your nearest polling booth is quite simple.

Here's how to find your polling booth online:

1. Log into the official website, https://electoralsearch.in

2. Input the following information -- your name, father/husband's name, age/date of birth and gender. You can also search your polling booth by putting in your state, district and assembly constituency.

3. Your polling booth name and other details will appear at the bottom of the page.

Here's how to check map of your Assembly constituency:

1. Log into the official website, https://mumbaisuburban.gov.in/election-branch/

2. Click on the Assembly name in which you reside

3. A pdf file will open in which entire map of your Assembly will be present