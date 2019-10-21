Maha Election 2019: CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta cast their vote in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Monday and urged people to partcipate in the "festival of democracy".

Fadnavis along with his wife and mother went to a polling booth set up at a school in Dharampeth area where all of them voted. He appealed to citizens to turn up in large numbers and take part in the "festival of democracy".

"We elect a government which fulfills our dreams and aspirations. It is natural for us to have expectations from the government. But, those who vote have the first right to have such expectations," he told reporters after casting vote.

Fadnavis is seeking a fifth term as MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency. During his election campaigns, he expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power for the second term in the state.