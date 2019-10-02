Maha Election 2019: Angry at snub in Vikramgad, Prakash Krishna Nikam resigns from Shiv Sena

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Shiv Sena’s Prakash Krishna Nikam resigned from the party. Upset over not getting an assembly ticket, Mokhada town Zilla Parishad member Prakash Nikam has written to Uddhav Thackeray saying he is resigning as Palghar district group leader and from the membership of Shiv Sena... The letter written by Nikam has gone viral on social media.

In 2014, he had contested against and lost to BJP’s Vishnu Savara by around 4000 votes in the Vikramgad Vidhan Sabha Constituency. He had got around 36,000 votes, 40000 more than NCP's Sunil Bhusara.

The Sena-BJP alliance had decided to field Vishnu Savara’s son Hemant from the assembly seat. Angry at the turn of affairs, Nikam resigned. It’s believed he will contest the elections as an Independent candidate. In Boisar, BJP's Santosh Janathe is on the verge of rebellion against Shiv Sena's Vilas Tare as the party has not got the seat to contest.

The BJP had declared 125 candidates on Tuesday, while its second list of 39 will be declared on Wednesday which is the last date for filing the nomination.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. However, they formed the government in the alliance after the elections as none of them was able to secure the majority on its own.