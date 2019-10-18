Maha Election 2019: After Sanjay Dutt, Mithun now backs Aaditya Thackeray

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election, Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty through a video extended support to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. In the video Mithun also spoke about his memories of Matoshree.

In the video Mithun Chakraborty can be heard saying, "Aaditya my blessings are will always be with you." Talking about Matoshree, Chakraborty said, "I don't remember a single day when i had left Matoshree without having food." "You grew up in front of me, Bala Saheb is like a father figure to me. His blessing are with you which will make you strong and successful person." At the end of the video Mithun Da said, "I request my fans support Aaditya Thackeray, if he wins, i win."

Earlier this month, Mithun Chakraborty visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. The actor who had been previously associated with Trinamool Congress also paid tributes to the K. B. Hedgewar, the founder of RSS.

In August 2017, Mithun had resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health issues. In the previous year, his name was dragged in multi-crore Saradha scam. He was questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.