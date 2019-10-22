Maha Election 2019: Aaditya Thackeray factor is not big voter draw

Mumbai: The voting percentage in Worli constituency, where Aaditya Thackeray is contesting, has upset the Shiv Sena and disappointed political observers on this front. In the 2014 Assembly poll, the constituency had witnessed 55.75% voting. This time around, the voting percentage is 50.20%.

The Worli constituency was in the news as Aaditya was contesting from here. It was expected Sena workers will ensure the seat will have over 60% voting.

It led to an expectation since a scion from the Thackeray family is contesting for the first time, voters, especially Marathi-speaking voters, will come out in large numbers. But the expectations proved to be wrong.

When asked, Sunil Shin­de, Sena leader and sitting MLA agreed voting percentage is below expectations. “Three consecutive holidays have resulted in a lower turnout and people have opted to go on vacations.

Voters in high-rises, around 13% of total voters, too did not turn for voting in large numbers,” Shinde said. It is being said since there is no challenge to Aaditya, he is expected to have a cakewalk.