Maha Election 2019: 5.64 pc voting recorded in Mumbai in first 2 hours

Mumbai: Mumbai suburbs on Monday recorded 5.64 per cent polling in the first two hours as voting got underway for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, an election official said.

Long queues were observed outside several polling stations, indicating the percentage may go up in subsequent hours, the official said. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

The Mumbai suburban area, comprising 26 Assembly seats, recorded 5.64 per cent polling in the first two hours, he said.

Other urban areas like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad reported a moderate response, while the turnout in rural areas was on the higher side, he said.

Kolhapur reported 9.93 per cent voting in the first two hours. Maharashtra recorded 63.38 per cent turnout in 2014 Assembly elections.