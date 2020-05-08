Mumbai

Updated on

Good news for Mumbai University students: Maha Education Ministry to announce exam details at 1 PM today

By Ronald Rodrigues

BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande

Maharashtra Education Ministry to give further details on Mumbai University final exams and other higher education exams at 1 pm on Friday.

The ministry will announce details of the exams that were earlier put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(This is a developing story)

