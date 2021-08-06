Maha Education min asks dept to chalk out plan for physical classes

Mumbai: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday asked the department to chalk out a plan on how the physical classes in colleges can be started again. He informed that he has asked the higher and technical education directors to prepare a plan within 8 to 10 days as the state government, based on UGC guidelines, wants to start classes from October 1.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Samant last week had said physical classes will begin in districts with low Covid-19 positivity rate.

Samant said the government is keen for reopening of the degree colleges in the present academic year in districts with low positivity rate and low caseload. He added that the students can physically remain present in the colleges. ‘’The decision on the commencement of the academic year and the reopening of degree colleges will be taken in the next eight days. The ground-level situation is different in each district so the criteria will be different for starting these colleges allowing physical attendance of students,’’ he said.

The department will prepare SOP but the minister insisted that strict adherence to the Covid appropriate behaviour is mandatory.