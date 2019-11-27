Maha Drama: Why no party respected the mandate

The last few days in Maharashtra has felt like an Abbas-Mustan movie on steroids. Who sent whom? Did Ajit Pawar go to BJP with Sharad Pawar’s blessings, a Trojan horse with malafide intentions? BJP already thinks so.

No party, barring perhaps the NCP, comes out looking good.

For the BJP, Fadnavis’ Mr Clean Image is irretrievably shattered, given the alacrity with which they seemed to accept Ajit Pawar’s overtures.

The Modi government pulled out a rare Rule 12 to revoke President’s Rule in the dead of the night making the most clandestine operation look innocent in comparison. Fadnavis’ inability to show the numbers, left him hanging high and dry, and it will be very hard for him to justify to his voters, why a supposedly anti-corruption government was so eager to embrace a man who he’d predicted would be ‘chakki peesing’.