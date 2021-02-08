Maha DGP Hemant Nagrale inaugurates MBVV’s control room in Mira Road

Equipped with modern communication gadgets, the control room has already been facilitated to handle Maharashtra’s centralised emergency response helpline which is likely to become operational next month.

Once functional, the centralised helpline supported with dedicated Police Control Room (PCR) vans — will eventually replace all other emergency numbers, till then existing numbers--28110130 (emergency) 28110131 (control room) and 8657936942 (whatsapp) will function as usual, said an official.

The rural format of the Thane and Palghar policing apparatus was combined and elevated to a unified MBVV commissionerate by the state government authorities on October 1, 2020.

With three designated zones, the MBVV Commissionerate comprises 13 police stations including Mira Road, Kashimira, Naya Nagar, Navghar, Bhayandar, Uttan which were earlier attached to Thane (rural) and Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara, Manikpur, Valiv, Arnala and Tulinj which were part of Palghar police.

Moreover, seven more police stations like Kashi Gaon, Khari Gaon, Pelhar, Achole, Bolinj, Mandvi and Naigaon are also in the anvil. However, the MBVV still awaits adequate manpower and vehicles to control such a vast area.