Maha DGP Hemant Nagrale inaugurates MBVV’s control room in Mira Road

In a move to strengthen the recently elevated policing apparatus in the twin-city, Maharashtra’s director general of police Hemant Nagrale inaugurated a state of the art police control room in Mira Road on Monday.
Apart from the inauguration of the control room, the DGP also launched Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate's official website: www.mbvv.mahapolice.gov.in and unveiled a conference room in the presence of commissioner Sadanand Date, additional commissioner S. Jaya Kumar and other senior police officials at a civic property in the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road which serves as the commissioner’s office and provisional headquarters, till the construction and infrastructure work of its own administrative building headquarters gets completed.
Equipped with modern communication gadgets, the control room has already been facilitated to handle Maharashtra’s centralised emergency response helpline which is likely to become operational next month.
Once functional, the centralised helpline supported with dedicated Police Control Room (PCR) vans — will eventually replace all other emergency numbers, till then existing numbers--28110130 (emergency) 28110131 (control room) and 8657936942 (whatsapp) will function as usual, said an official.
The rural format of the Thane and Palghar policing apparatus was combined and elevated to a unified MBVV commissionerate by the state government authorities on October 1, 2020.
With three designated zones, the MBVV Commissionerate comprises 13 police stations including Mira Road, Kashimira, Naya Nagar, Navghar, Bhayandar, Uttan which were earlier attached to Thane (rural) and Vasai, Virar, Nallasopara, Manikpur, Valiv, Arnala and Tulinj which were part of Palghar police.
Moreover, seven more police stations like Kashi Gaon, Khari Gaon, Pelhar, Achole, Bolinj, Mandvi and Naigaon are also in the anvil. However, the MBVV still awaits adequate manpower and vehicles to control such a vast area.