Maha DCM Ajit Pawar visits areas affected by Cyclone Nisarga in Pune district; interacts with farmers, villagers

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited Raigad and announced an initial aid of Rs 100 crore.

Addressing the media, the CM made it clear that "this is not an aid package" but just a preliminary amount given to the district for relief works pending completion of formalities before the full package is announced.

Thackeray said that priority is being given to restore power and telecommunication lines besides repairing the damaged houses of people.

After taking a whirlwind tour of some of the most devastated areas in the district, Thackeray said the work of preparing the 'panchnama', which was ordered within two days may be prolonged as the extent of damage is too widespread.

However, as an immediate relief, he announced Rs 100-crore financial assistance through the district collectorate.

"We tried out best to ensure there was no loss of lives, but unfortunately, 6 people were killed in the cyclone," said Thackeray.

He also assured full help to the farmers and fisherfolk who have suffered huge damage to their crops or fishing boats, and assured nobody would be left in the lurch by the government.

